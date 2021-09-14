GeoCoin (GEO) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $449.00

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, GeoCoin has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. GeoCoin has a market capitalization of $953,584.69 and $449.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GeoCoin coin can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.94 or 0.00051745 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $179.12 or 0.00387207 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46,261.40 or 1.00005562 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.52 or 0.00072454 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00006573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00008509 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001551 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00071949 BTC.

About GeoCoin

GEO is a coin. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 coins. GeoCoin’s official website is geocoin.cash . GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

