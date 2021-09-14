Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Sold by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,086 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,720 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $9,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Generac by 345.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Generac by 41.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Generac by 125.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,341,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,065,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,873,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GNRC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Generac from $406.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Generac in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $523.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $419.53.

NYSE GNRC traded down $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $436.64. The stock had a trading volume of 5,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,346. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $428.33 and its 200 day moving average is $366.57. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.80 and a twelve month high of $466.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.85, a PEG ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.04. Generac had a return on equity of 39.62% and a net margin of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $919.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $872.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

