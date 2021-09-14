Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,820 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 21,166 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GNK. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,772,000. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,575,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,522,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,637,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after acquiring an additional 345,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 150.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 455,285 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 273,421 shares in the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 146,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $2,623,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370. 2.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GNK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

NYSE:GNK opened at $21.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $889.48 million, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.65. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.24 and a fifty-two week high of $21.78.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. Research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

