Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GNK. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other news, major shareholder Cayman Gp Ltd. Ccp II sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $1,775,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 921,000 shares of company stock worth $16,609,370. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 181.8% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 147.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,730 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1,503.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,538 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,255 shares during the last quarter. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNK traded down $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $20.69. The stock had a trading volume of 8,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 584,375. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12-month low of $6.24 and a 12-month high of $21.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.73. The company has a market cap of $867.32 million, a P/E ratio of -16.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The shipping company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 13.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $84.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.51 million. As a group, analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a positive change from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is presently -114.29%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

