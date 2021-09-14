Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and seven have issued a hold recommendation on the company.

GBERY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Geberit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Geberit in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Shares of Geberit stock opened at $82.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.06. Geberit has a one year low of $56.61 and a one year high of $84.67.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

