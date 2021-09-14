GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $97.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $97.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get GDS alerts:

NASDAQ GDS traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,283,702. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.98 and a 200 day moving average of $73.87. GDS has a twelve month low of $49.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. GDS had a negative return on equity of 5.21% and a negative net margin of 16.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.77) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that GDS will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in GDS in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in GDS in the 1st quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of GDS by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.