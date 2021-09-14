Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Gartner by 22.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 4.1% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of Gartner by 2.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

IT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Gartner from $266.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.33.

IT stock opened at $309.34 on Tuesday. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.86 and a 52-week high of $318.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.00.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a return on equity of 67.28% and a net margin of 13.06%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, EVP Michael P. Harris sold 2,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.71, for a total transaction of $609,162.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,809 shares in the company, valued at $2,604,909.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 3,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.50, for a total transaction of $992,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $6,176,175 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.