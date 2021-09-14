FY2022 EPS Estimates for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. Boosted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:JRVR)

James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) – Stock analysts at B. Riley boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of James River Group in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.20. B. Riley also issued estimates for James River Group’s FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, James River Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:JRVR opened at $34.68 on Monday. James River Group has a 1-year low of $30.75 and a 1-year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 0.47.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $188.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Madison Avenue Partners LP purchased a new position in James River Group during the second quarter worth approximately $58,864,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in James River Group by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,756,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,427,000 after buying an additional 1,389,914 shares during the last quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC lifted its holdings in James River Group by 185.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 1,361,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,074,000 after buying an additional 883,991 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in James River Group by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,243,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $196,728,000 after buying an additional 747,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new stake in James River Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,011,000. Institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

