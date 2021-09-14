FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) Issued By Cormark

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Freehold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Cormark currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FRU. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.71.

Freehold Royalties stock opened at C$9.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$9.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$8.64. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.37 and a twelve month high of C$10.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.14. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.08%. This is a boost from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

