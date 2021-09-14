Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) vs. Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) Critical Contrast

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) and Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Karuna Therapeutics and Fulcrum Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Karuna Therapeutics 0 0 11 0 3.00 Fulcrum Therapeutics 0 0 6 0 3.00

Karuna Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $157.90, suggesting a potential upside of 34.13%. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $36.33, suggesting a potential upside of 38.15%. Given Fulcrum Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Fulcrum Therapeutics is more favorable than Karuna Therapeutics.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.9% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.8% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.1% of Karuna Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of Fulcrum Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Karuna Therapeutics N/A N/A -$68.55 million ($2.59) -45.45 Fulcrum Therapeutics $8.82 million 120.16 -$70.82 million ($2.79) -9.43

Karuna Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fulcrum Therapeutics. Karuna Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fulcrum Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Karuna Therapeutics has a beta of 1.8, meaning that its stock price is 80% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fulcrum Therapeutics has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Karuna Therapeutics and Fulcrum Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Karuna Therapeutics N/A -23.41% -22.90% Fulcrum Therapeutics -481.07% -66.84% -51.81%

Summary

Karuna Therapeutics beats Fulcrum Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Karuna Therapeutics

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T. Lee, and Bradley E. Bernstein on August 18, 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

