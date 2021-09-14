Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production and sale of lubricants. Its operating segment consists of Europe, Asia-Pacific, Africa and North and South America. The company’s products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear and coating services. Fuchs Petrolub SE is headquartered in Mannheim, Germany. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on FUPBY. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FUPBY traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $12.67. 4,536 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,973. Fuchs Petrolub has a fifty-two week low of $11.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.62.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

