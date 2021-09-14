FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) by 123.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 681.9% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the second quarter worth about $43,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE FSK opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a one year low of $14.22 and a one year high of $23.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. Research analysts anticipate that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.13%. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.10.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $229,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,940 shares of company stock valued at $550,308. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FS KKR Capital

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.