Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freshpet Inc. is a pet food company. The company manufactures and markets natural fresh foods, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States and Canada. Freshpet provides meats- based recipes, such as chicken, beef, lamb and salmon; fruits and vegetables, such as carrots, peas and leafy green vegetables, and high-fiber grains, such as brown rice, oats and barley. It sells its products under the Freshpet, Dognation, and Dog Joy brand names. Freshpet Inc. is headquartered in Secaucus, New Jersey. “

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Freshpet in a research report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $167.20.

FRPT stock opened at $131.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -313.10 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet has a 1-year low of $101.35 and a 1-year high of $186.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.66.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. The business had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.05 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Freshpet will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.97, for a total value of $308,759.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,769 shares in the company, valued at $20,055,899.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,952 shares of company stock worth $3,011,290. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRPT. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 74.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 122.4% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 337.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its position in Freshpet by 48.3% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Freshpet during the second quarter valued at $61,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

