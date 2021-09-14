Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Purchased by XML Financial LLC

XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 123.7% during the second quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 6,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on F shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.94.

F stock opened at $12.99 on Tuesday. Ford Motor has a one year low of $6.41 and a one year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

