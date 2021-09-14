Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Somerset Group LLC

Somerset Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,430 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Ford Motor comprises 1.1% of Somerset Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Somerset Group LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,864,852 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,452,844,000 after purchasing an additional 10,258,701 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. acquired a new stake in Ford Motor in the first quarter valued at $80,483,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,548,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $374,221,000 after buying an additional 5,149,188 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 76.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,502,939 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,911,000 after buying an additional 4,967,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 25.6% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,678,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $253,318,000 after buying an additional 4,216,773 shares in the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

F has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.94.

Shares of NYSE F traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.82. 685,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,302,972. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.28.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 24.26%. As a group, analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,836.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

