FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 94,100 shares, an increase of 2,312.8% from the August 15th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

NASDAQ:SKOR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.27. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,410. FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund has a twelve month low of $53.35 and a twelve month high of $55.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.24 and a 200 day moving average of $53.96.

Get FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.079 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund (NASDAQ:SKOR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.08% of FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Credit-Scored US Corporate Bond Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.