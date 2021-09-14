FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Acquires 170 Shares

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold bought 170 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £149.60 ($195.45).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Ryan Mangold purchased 166 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($195.19).

On Monday, July 12th, Ryan Mangold purchased 179 shares of FirstGroup stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.10) per share, for a total transaction of £150.36 ($196.45).

Shares of FirstGroup stock opened at GBX 89.30 ($1.17) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 86.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 85.77. FirstGroup plc has a 52-week low of GBX 35.69 ($0.47) and a 52-week high of GBX 101.30 ($1.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 330.84, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of £1.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.85) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstGroup has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 81.60 ($1.07).

About FirstGroup

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

