First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 535.3% in August

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, an increase of 535.3% from the August 15th total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,076,000 after purchasing an additional 194,033 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 350,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,726,000 after purchasing an additional 60,228 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 249,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,825,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $4,590,000.

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.47. 33 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,252. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th.

