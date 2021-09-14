First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) Short Interest Up 1,600.0% in August

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDTS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, an increase of 1,600.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $223,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 73.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund by 779.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 47,659 shares during the period.

FDTS stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. 1,422 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,927. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US Small Cap AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $35.15 and a 52 week high of $50.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.15.

