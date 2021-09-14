First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives $100.84 Average Target Price from Brokerages

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-three ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.84.

FSLR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Solar from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, insider Georges Antoun sold 24,052 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.20, for a total value of $2,289,750.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $1,162,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,384 shares of company stock valued at $3,970,170 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FSLR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in First Solar by 627.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in First Solar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Solar by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of First Solar stock traded up $6.76 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $106.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,644,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,225,574. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.06. The stock has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a 1-year low of $59.52 and a 1-year high of $112.50.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About First Solar

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

