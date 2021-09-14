First Pacific Advisors LP Invests $89,000 in Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU)

First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:HYACU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HYACU. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,921,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,553,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of HYACU opened at $9.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.97. Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.33 and a 52-week high of $10.93.

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. III is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

