First Pacific Advisors LP Has $171,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 160.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 26,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $657,981.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $16,061,519.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,070,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,832,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,065,127 shares of company stock worth $169,571,389. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $25.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $50.45 billion and a P/E ratio of -22.27. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $375.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.60 million. Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 20.55% and a negative net margin of 95.14%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

