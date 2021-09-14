First Pacific Advisors LP Cuts Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

First Pacific Advisors LP decreased its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467,310 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,699 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after purchasing an additional 135,754 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 1.9% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 27.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,752,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,787,000 after purchasing an additional 380,725 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $271.22 on Tuesday. DocuSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.49 and a fifty-two week high of $314.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $247.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The stock has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -315.37 and a beta of 0.84.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.61, for a total transaction of $3,570,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total value of $2,774,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,044 shares of company stock worth $30,519,079. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DOCU shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wolfe Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

