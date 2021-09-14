First Pacific Advisors LP Acquires New Position in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU)

First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIIXU) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 86,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gores Holdings VIII by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 340,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $519,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $485,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,429,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Holdings VIII during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,808,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:GIIXU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.03.

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

