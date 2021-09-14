First Mercantile Trust Co. Trims Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 62.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 980 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,640 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 25,641 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 61,395 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,624,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $187.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $208.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.10.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total value of $2,408,069.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.20, for a total transaction of $587,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,914. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 50,080 shares of company stock worth $15,046,015 in the last quarter. 18.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $296.92 on Tuesday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $322.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $289.24 and its 200 day moving average is $234.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. The company had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

