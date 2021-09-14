First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 310 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 26.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 763,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,894,000 after buying an additional 146,570 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 203,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 61,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.95.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $99.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $100.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.78. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The firm has a market cap of $59.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 13.20%. The business’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

