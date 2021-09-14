First Mercantile Trust Co. Sells 215 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

First Mercantile Trust Co. decreased its position in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Boyd Gaming by 85.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 240.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 174.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Boyd Gaming by 30.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 11,962 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $719,155.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,419,721.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.54, for a total value of $1,726,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,380 shares of company stock worth $6,523,966 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

BYD stock opened at $58.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.35 and a 200 day moving average of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52 week low of $26.00 and a 52 week high of $71.00.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.71. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The firm had revenue of $893.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.98) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 344.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

