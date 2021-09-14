First Mercantile Trust Co. Has $253,000 Position in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1,150.0% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 23.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 107,713 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,836,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 50.0% in the second quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumentum by 1,303.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after acquiring an additional 47,555 shares during the period. 87.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LITE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.76.

In other news, CAO Matthew Joseph Sepe sold 3,145 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $271,633.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,861 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.86, for a total value of $856,526.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,146 shares of company stock valued at $2,144,141. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LITE opened at $87.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.46. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.92. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.09. Lumentum had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $392.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $382.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of optical and photonic products. It operates through the Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers segments. The OpComms segment includes a range of components, modules, and subsystems to support customers including carrier networks of access (local), metro (intracity), long-haul (city-to-city and worldwide), and submarine (undersea) applications.

