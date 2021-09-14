First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) PT Lowered to C$18.00 at National Bank Financial

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its price target decreased by National Bank Financial to C$18.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FR. Cormark cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$18.80.

TSE:FR opened at C$16.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.13 billion and a PE ratio of 35.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.76. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$12.48 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.008 dividend. This is an increase from First Majestic Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. First Majestic Silver’s payout ratio is presently 0.99%.

In other First Majestic Silver news, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$484,800. Also, Senior Officer Raymond L. Polman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total value of C$78,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 109,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,706,796. Insiders purchased a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $130,640 in the last three months.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

