First Bank & Trust Takes Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,747 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BBBY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 270,168 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after buying an additional 33,307 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after buying an additional 153,137 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 19,400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in Bed Bath & Beyond by 309.8% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 510,626 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,885,000 after buying an additional 386,034 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.88 and its 200 day moving average is $28.21. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 9.10%. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.96) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total value of $1,437,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph G. Hartsig sold 9,834 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.65, for a total value of $311,246.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. B. Riley assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Bed Bath & Beyond Company Profile

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

