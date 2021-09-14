First Bank & Trust Sells 364 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

First Bank & Trust reduced its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after buying an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 351,344 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $79,660,000 after buying an additional 13,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asio Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 11,652 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. 24.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BABA. Susquehanna cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on Alibaba Group from $306.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.28.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $163.00 on Tuesday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $152.80 and a 12-month high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $187.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.83. The stock has a market cap of $443.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.79.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm had revenue of $205.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $14.82 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

