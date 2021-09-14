First Bank & Trust Increases Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

First Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 60.0% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 233,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $13,808,000 after purchasing an additional 87,454 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 325,213 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,266,000 after purchasing an additional 90,293 shares in the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 189,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 240,019 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,218,000 after purchasing an additional 65,685 shares in the last quarter. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 50,000,088 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.39, for a total value of $419,500,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.33.

Shares of KKR opened at $63.14 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $67.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day moving average is $56.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.22. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 54.36% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $739.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.67 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes includes private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates business through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

