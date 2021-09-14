First Bank & Trust Decreases Stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

First Bank & Trust trimmed its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,096 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the first quarter worth $53,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OC shares. Loop Capital increased their price target on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

Shares of OC opened at $96.03 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.54. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 11.85%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

Further Reading: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.