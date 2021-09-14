First Bank & Trust Boosts Holdings in AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,107 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AtriCure were worth $246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in AtriCure during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $40,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of AtriCure from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $75.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AtriCure, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.15.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical device company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.08 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 23.31% and a negative return on equity of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 4,119 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $329,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tonya Austin sold 2,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $200,063.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,092 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,948 shares of company stock worth $5,900,226. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

