First Bank & Trust Acquires 475 Shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 28.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Q2 were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QTWO. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Q2 by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P now owns 20,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $689,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Q2 by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $701,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Q2 during the 1st quarter worth $2,254,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 48,260 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.35, for a total value of $4,360,291.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 91,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,296,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,298,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 73,260 shares of company stock valued at $6,685,291. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Q2 from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.78.

Shares of QTWO opened at $84.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.49. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.90 and a 1 year high of $148.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $92.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.11.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $123.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking solutions. Its services offer security, advisory, web services, custom services, and end user marketing solutions. The company was founded by Robert Hank Seale III in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

See Also: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.