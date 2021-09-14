FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO Acquires $277,350.00 in Stock

FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) COO John P. Watters purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.49 per share, with a total value of $277,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FEYE stock opened at $18.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. FireEye, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information security company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.18. FireEye had a negative net margin of 22.83% and a negative return on equity of 9.57%. Analysts expect that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FEYE. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FireEye by 342.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FireEye by 7,751.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the information security company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FireEye in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. 84.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FEYE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of FireEye from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of FireEye from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of FireEye from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of FireEye from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of FireEye in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FireEye presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; EMEA; APAC; and Other.

