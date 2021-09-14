Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the bank on Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th.

Financial Institutions has increased its dividend payment by 22.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Financial Institutions has a dividend payout ratio of 25.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Financial Institutions to earn $3.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.8%.

NASDAQ FISI opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.69. The firm has a market cap of $468.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.18. Financial Institutions has a 12-month low of $14.35 and a 12-month high of $33.45.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $47.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.73 million. Financial Institutions had a net margin of 32.05% and a return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In related news, CEO Martin Kearney Birmingham purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.94 per share, with a total value of $30,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,188 shares in the company, valued at $2,852,296.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Financial Institutions stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) by 189.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,521 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,989 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.19% of Financial Institutions worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 67.65% of the company’s stock.

About Financial Institutions

Financial Institutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Non-Banking, and Holding Company and Other. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations. The Non-Banking segment consists the activities of SDN, a full service insurance agency that offers an insurance services to both personal and business clients; and Courier Capital, an investment advisor and wealth management firm that delivers customized investment management, investment consulting, and retirement plan services to individuals, businesses, institutions, foundations, and retirement plans.

