Financial Analysis: Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB)

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) and Kuboo (OTCMKTS:SGTB) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidity Services and Kuboo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidity Services $205.94 million 4.02 -$3.77 million $0.12 194.50 Kuboo N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Kuboo has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liquidity Services.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidity Services and Kuboo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidity Services 9.72% 26.49% 13.91% Kuboo N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Liquidity Services and Kuboo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidity Services 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kuboo 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidity Services presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 29.31%. Given Liquidity Services’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Liquidity Services is more favorable than Kuboo.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.4% of Liquidity Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.9% of Liquidity Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.6% of Kuboo shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Liquidity Services has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kuboo has a beta of -0.48, meaning that its share price is 148% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Liquidity Services beats Kuboo on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc. engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals; Capital Assets Group; Retail Supply Chain Group; and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-service solutions in which sellers list their own assets, and it consists of marketplaces that enable local and state government. The CAG segment offers full-service solutions to sellers and it consists of marketplaces that enable federal government agencies as well as commercial businesses to sell surplus, salvage, and scrap assets. The RSCG segment consists of marketplaces that enable corporations located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets. The Machinio segment involves in the global online platform for listing used equipment for sale in the construction, machine tool, transportation, printing and agriculture sectors. The company was founded by William P. Angrick III, Jaime Mateus-Tique and Benjamin Ronald Brown in November 1999 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About Kuboo

The Suggestion Box, Inc. engages in the provision of open and secure family communication. Its products include Kuboo.com, which is a 3D virtual world for kids, MouseMail.com, AnonymouseTips.com, which provides email tips to schools, local police departments and government agencies, and StandAgainstBullying.org. The company was founded by Howard A. Baer on November 22, 1993 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

