Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Downgraded by TheStreet

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) was downgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on FIS. Truist Securities downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $169.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.93.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $124.63 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a twelve month low of $120.17 and a twelve month high of $155.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $136.39 and its 200 day moving average is $143.15. The company has a market cap of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 890.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $134.05 per share, with a total value of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Keel Point LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at $464,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Ocean LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 52.0% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 42.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 276 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

