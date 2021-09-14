FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

FFW Co. (OTCMKTS:FFWC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This is an increase from FFW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Shares of FFWC opened at $45.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.38 and its 200-day moving average is $45.21. FFW has a fifty-two week low of $37.00 and a fifty-two week high of $48.00.

FFW (OTCMKTS:FFWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter.

FFW Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of investment services through its wholly owned subsidiary. The company was founded in December 1992 and is headquartered in Wabash, IN.

