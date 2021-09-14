Feellike Price Up 0% This Week (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded up 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Feellike coin can now be bought for $0.0097 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,312.63 and $4.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002308 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00080349 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.60 or 0.00120849 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.83 or 0.00170445 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,804.67 or 0.99937375 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,324.67 or 0.07098839 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00890956 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Feellike Profile

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Feellike is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

