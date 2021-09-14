FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Price Target Cut to $350.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) had its price objective trimmed by KeyCorp from $370.00 to $350.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $372.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Argus upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on FedEx from $366.00 to $346.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $344.52.

Shares of FDX opened at $261.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $285.42. FedEx has a 1 year low of $230.27 and a 1 year high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.51%.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,680 shares in the company, valued at $20,580,648.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total value of $1,403,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in FedEx during the first quarter worth about $1,911,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 121.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,788 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $51,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100,183 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 166.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 138,490 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,337,000 after acquiring an additional 86,606 shares during the period. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its holdings in FedEx by 27.1% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $950,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

