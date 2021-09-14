FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Bought by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 876 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the first quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 13.4% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 296 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in FedEx by 2.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group raised its stake in FedEx by 2.9% during the first quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 1,379 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX opened at $261.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.68 and a 200-day moving average of $285.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.22. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $230.27 and a 12-month high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 6.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital upped their target price on FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on FedEx from $364.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on FedEx in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $344.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on FedEx from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.52.

In other FedEx news, CEO John Alan Smith sold 11,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,256. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 4,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.30, for a total transaction of $1,403,256.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,065,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,240 shares of company stock valued at $9,608,596. 8.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

