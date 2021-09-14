Fear Price Tops $0.85 (FEAR)

Fear (CURRENCY:FEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. Fear has a market capitalization of $5.54 million and $7.09 million worth of Fear was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fear coin can currently be purchased for about $0.85 or 0.00001874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Fear has traded 34.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00060191 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.15 or 0.00150513 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002211 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.22 or 0.00013730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00043129 BTC.

Fear Profile

Fear (FEAR) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2021. Fear’s total supply is 65,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,532,157 coins. Fear’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fear NFT's develop horror-based blockchain NFT games targeting teenagers and young adults. Utilising its gamer base and strong organic brand value, it aims to enrich the gaming experience for existing and new gamers by introducing game asset ownership and interactivity via those assets. “

Fear Coin Trading

