eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing Sells 40,000 Shares

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) CEO Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $1,865,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jason Gesing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Jason Gesing sold 11,500 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $462,415.00.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.25, for a total transaction of $2,050,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jason Gesing sold 40,000 shares of eXp World stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total transaction of $1,518,000.00.

eXp World stock opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.05. eXp World Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.38 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 109.45 and a beta of 2.89.

eXp World (NASDAQ:EXPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. eXp World had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 45.37%. The firm had revenue of $999.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 182.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that eXp World Holdings, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. eXp World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 141.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 83,179 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 48,756 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 55,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 17,692 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 101.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 3,409 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 13,955 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of eXp World by 125.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,291,000 after purchasing an additional 27,988 shares during the period. 20.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EXPI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of eXp World from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of eXp World from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eXp World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of eXp World in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

About eXp World

eXp World Holdings, Inc operates as a cloud-based real estate brokerage firm. It focuses on the development and use of cloud-based technologies in order to grow an international brokerage without the burden of physical brick and mortar offices and redundant staffing costs. The firm offers software subscriptions to customers to access its virtual reality software platform through VirBELA.

