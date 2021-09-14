Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.86 Per Share

Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exelon in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst A. Storozynski now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.86 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.84. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on EXC. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exelon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exelon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Exelon from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $47.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

NASDAQ EXC opened at $50.56 on Monday. Exelon has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day moving average of $45.48.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.19. Exelon had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.3825 per share. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 47.52%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 1.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,477,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,404,000 after acquiring an additional 53,711 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in Exelon by 3.0% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 62,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Exelon by 170.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 370,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,436,000 after acquiring an additional 233,782 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Exelon by 97.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 24,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after acquiring an additional 12,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Exelon by 400.0% during the second quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,754,000 after acquiring an additional 140,000 shares in the last quarter. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

