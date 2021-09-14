Exeedme (XED) Price Tops $0.55

Exeedme (CURRENCY:XED) traded 9.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One Exeedme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001193 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Exeedme has a market capitalization of $35.60 million and $1.29 million worth of Exeedme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Exeedme has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.65 or 0.00079018 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.79 or 0.00120299 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $78.99 or 0.00170310 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,093.88 or 0.99386128 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,327.26 or 0.07174129 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.05 or 0.00910004 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Exeedme Profile

Exeedme was first traded on December 29th, 2020. Exeedme’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,367,999 coins. Exeedme’s official Twitter account is @eXeedme and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exeedme is a blockchain-powered tournament platform allowing gamers at all skill-levels to monetise their skills. “

Buying and Selling Exeedme

