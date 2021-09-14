Exco Technologies Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:XTC)

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 15th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of XTC stock traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$10.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,563. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$10.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of C$396.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47. Exco Technologies has a one year low of C$6.39 and a one year high of C$11.49.

About Exco Technologies

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and manufactures dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions. The Casting and Extrusion segment designs, develops, and manufactures tooling and consumable parts for aluminum die-casting and aluminum extrusion machines.

