Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €32.35 ($38.05).

Several research firms recently issued reports on EVK. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €27.20 ($32.00) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Friday, August 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price target on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on Evonik Industries in a report on Monday, September 6th.

Shares of EVK stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Thursday, hitting €27.97 ($32.91). The stock had a trading volume of 514,958 shares. Evonik Industries has a 1 year low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 1 year high of €32.97 ($38.79). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €28.83 and its 200-day moving average price is €29.20.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

