Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Releases Earnings Results

Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Evolution Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 93.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Shares of EPM traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,362. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82. Evolution Petroleum has a twelve month low of $2.09 and a twelve month high of $5.23. The stock has a market cap of $159.17 million, a P/E ratio of -7.87 and a beta of 1.52.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evolution Petroleum stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Evolution Petroleum Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 191,232 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 114,433 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.57% of Evolution Petroleum worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 63.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolution Petroleum Corp. is an oil and gas company. It develops and produces oil and gas reserves within known oil and gas resources utilizing technology onshore in the United States. The company holds interests in the Carbon Dioxide enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana’s Delhi Field. Evolution Petroleum was founded by Robert Stevens Herlin and Laird Q.

